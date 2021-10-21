Thursday, October 21, 2021
Manchu Mohan Babu may host talk show or web series

By Glamsham Bureau
Hyderabad, Oct 21 (IANS) Veteran Telugu star Manchu Mohan Babu may be roped in to host a talk show or web series on the Aha streaming service.

The production department of Aha, the only Telugu OTT platform, is planning to feature Mohan Babu for an upcoming venture. However, there is no information on whether the producers are planning for a talk show or a web series.

The ‘Pedarayudu’ actor has appeared in over Telugu 500 movies with his next film ‘Son of India’ under production.

Now, Mohan Babu is apparently readying to play an important role in one of the upcoming web series, produced by Aha. If the news is true, this project would mark Mohan Babu’s debut on the OTT platform.

Mohan Babu’s daughter Lakshmi Prasanna Manchu appeared as the host of a food show ‘Aha Bhojanambu’ which was streamed on Aha. So, there is talk that the actress suggested that her father be roped in to appear in any of their upcoming entertainment programmes.

Another senior Telugu actor Bala Krishna Nandamuri is all set to host a celebrity talk show titled ‘Unstoppable’. Aha has managed to bring the ‘Akhanda’ star on board for the talk show which kickstarted a few days ago.

–IANS

