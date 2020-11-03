Advtg.
Mandira Bedi strikes a pose with her 'Lockstar'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Actress Mandira Bedi on Tuesday shared a happy moment with her daughter on Instagram, and called her a lockstar.

“Mera Tala aur chaabi bhi ! #LockStar,” she wrote with the monochrome image she shared on Instagram.

Last month, Mandira Bedi and her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, shared that they have adopted a four-year-old girl named Tara. Mandira has revealed on Instagram that Tara became a part of the family on July 28 this year.

“She has come to us….like a blessing from above…Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit.With eyes that sparkle like stars Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home With open arms and pure love Grateful, thankful. blessed .Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020,” she wrote.

With her note, Mandira uploaded a picture of Tara sitting between Mandira and her husband, Raj Kaushal. The couple’s nine-year-old son Vir can also be seen in the frame.

