Mandy Moore celebrates one-month anniversary of her baby boy

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 21 (IANS) American actress Mandy Moore took to Instagram to celebrate the one-month anniversary of the birth of her son, August Harrison, who she shares with her husband Taylor Goldsmith.

She posted a video of her newly born baby on Saturday night. In the video, August could be seen lying on his stomach, away from the camera, as his 36-year-old mother cheers him on with a Roger Miller tune playing in the background.

“A little tummy time and some Roger Miller on his one month birthday. We (heart emoji) you, Gus!!!”, she captioned the video.

Moore and Goldsmith welcomed their first child on February 20. Recently, Moore spoke about the experience of her first child birth.

“I was in my own head, doing my own thing. I could hear people–I could hear suggestions and sometimes agree with them. It was such an insular experience, which sounds silly that I guess I didn’t really imagine it. I felt like it was going to be somewhat more participatory with other people, that I would see their faces and be awake and alert and like, listen to their suggestions,” she had said.

