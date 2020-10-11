Advtg.
Maniesh Paul: Amitabh Bachchan continues to inspire me

By Glamsham Editorial
Maniesh Paul with Amitabh Bachchan
Actor, TV host and Amitabh Bachchan fan boy Maniesh Paul says the megastar continues to inspire him.

Maniesh took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures along with the cine icon from the sets of the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Expressing his fondness for Amitabh, Maniesh reminisced his childhood memories of the actor.

He wrote: “I’m a Delhi boy, who lived in a small place called Malviya Nagar. Still remember the time when we used to watch movies and I would force my mother to write MARD on my chest as my HERO did that in a film…”

“Would make sure I was the first to be in the que to buy milk so i could say ‘HUM JAHAN KHADE HOTE HAIN LINE WAHIN SE SHURU HOTI Hai. The moment my mom would see him she would say ‘Mickey, tu zaroor inke saath kaaam karega’.

Maniesh then wished Amitabh, who turned 78 on Sunday.

“And the day came, when I hosted an episode of KBC with him! I have shared the stage with Bachchan sir on many occasions thereafter and I have to say that he continues to inspire me no end…I can go on and on and ona Wish you a very happy birthday, @amitabhbachchan sir May god bless you with health, happiness and love always! Your fanboy for life #mp#bigb #bachchansir #superstar #films,” he said.  –ians/dc/in

