Maniesh Paul discusses Covid protocols in his podcast

By Glamsham Editorial
Maniesh Paul discusses Covid protocols in his podcast
The Maniesh Paul Podcast | pic courtesy: instagram
For the first episode, Maniesh Paul engages in a conversation with Dr. Gautam Bhansali of Bombay Hospital, highlighting the basic precautions to follow against Covid-19. Offering more insights into the nature of the virus, the podcast’s episode clears the basic concepts around Covid.

Maniesh Paul had announced his podcast ‘The Maniesh Paul Podcast’ on Wednesday evening. Post that Maniesh Paul shared the teaser of his show giving insights into his first episode.

From knowing about the varied tests, best mask for usage, doubts around vaccination to tips for maintaining oxygen levels, the podcast covers a wide array of queries clearing the doubts of normal citizens.

With his remarkable colloquial skills, Maniesh Paul is celebrated amongst the best hosts across the nation, known to successfully engage in hearty conversations with people around.

Through his podcast, Maniesh Paul brings to life conversations about contemporary issues as well as stories of varied people from different walks of life. The guestlist of ‘The Maniesh Paul Podcast’ include actors, doctors, socialites amongst others adhering to the diverse avenues of the society.

Beginning his journey in the showbiz as an RJ and a VJ, Maniesh Paul has conquered the reality television with a long list of shows to his credit. Touted as the ‘Sultan of stage’, Maniesh is known for his spontaneity and wit. Making a mark on the silver screen as well, Maniesh Paul would be next seen joining the ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor for Dharma Productions’ ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’.

Source@manieshpaul
