Maniesh Paul tries to lift spirits with a funny video

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Actor Maniesh Paul took to Instagram on Monday to share a fun video meme of the popular song “Do lafzon ki hai dil ki kahani”.

The evergreen number, sung by Asha Bhosle and composed by RD Burman, was filmed on Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman in Shakti Shamanta’s 1979 film, “The Great Gambler.

Maniesh says the clip had him in splits, adding that during times as these, it is important to try and lift up one’s spirit.

The meme opens as the original song did, with Big B and Zeenat’s characters, as on-screen lovers, on a gondola ride in Venice. The boatman starts singing in Italian, to which Bachchan’s character asks his lady love the meaning of his words.

That’s where the humour kicks in. “Mujhe kya maloon… main toh Bhandup mein rehti hai (how would I know, I live in Bhandup)!” utters Zeenat’s character in the meme, instead of the actual lines in the song!

“Hahahahahahahaha this one cracked me up and how!!!! Good to bring a smile on the face….hats off to the creator!!time is tough but keep the spirit alive!!!!comeeeee on guys!!!! We will fight covid!!! #mp #random #fun #video,” Maniesh posted as caption with the video meme.

Maniesh will next be seen in the film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”, featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

In the past, he has worked in the films “Tere Bin Laden 2”, “Ranbanka” and “Mickey Virus”.

–IANS

