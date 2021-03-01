ADVERTISEMENT
Maninee De to play a bigger role in 'LSD: Love, Scandal & Doctors' season 2

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Maninee De, who is part of the series LSD: Love, Scandal & Doctors, says that although she didn’t get much screen time this season, her character will have more to do next season.

“I loved being part of the show although my character was on air m for a very short span of time this season. But the role definitely was a major part of the story. The wife to the chief of the hospital and the mother of an intern and resident is one character that just can’t be overlooked. In season two, however, I will be playing a much bigger part,” she says.

Maninee has been part of shows such as Savdhaan India as well as films such as Krrish, Fashion and Student Of The Year.

The show also features Rahul Dev, Punit J Pathak, Ishaan A. Khanna, Tanaya Sachdeva, Siddharth Menon, Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Ayush Shrivastava, Neha Hinge and Pulkit Makol.

The story of the series revolves around the murder of a patient at the KMRC hospital where hospital residents become murder suspects. The murder mystery is currently streaming on the ALTBalaji platform.

–IANS

