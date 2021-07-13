Manoj Bajpai celebrates 20 years of ‘Aks’

Adv.

Filmmaker Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial “Aks” was released 20 years ago on this day. Actor Manoj Bajpai posted a few memories of shooting the film.

The actor, who starred with Amitabh Bachchan in the supernatural thriller, posted a collage of his looks in the film on Instagram story.

“#20yrsaks… Memories of making of the character! Shooting in touch conditions!! Working with @amitabhbachchanji” Bajpayee wrote.

“Aks” also featured Raveena Tandon and Nandita Das. The film centres on two characters, a cop named Manu Verma (Amitabh Bachchan) and a shadowy killer named Raghavan (Manoj Bajpayee).

Bajpayee was recently seen in the anthology “Ray” and season 2 of web-series “The Family Man”.