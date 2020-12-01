Bollywood News

Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, Sakshi Tanwar unite for a thriller

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar are collaborating on a thriller film titled Dial 100.

“Excited to announce my next thriller drama #DIAL100 with my extremely talented and beautiful co-stars, @Neenagupta001

and #SakshiTanwar, directed by @RensilDSilva. The drama and suspense has made me fall in love with it already. Can’t wait to begin this journey,” Manoj tweeted on Tuesday.

Neena replied to his tweet saying: “So excited.”

The film goes on floor on Tuesday in Mumbai and has filmmaker Rensil D’Silva behind the camera as director.

“I am truly excited and buzzing with energy as we begin our shoot today. ‘Dial 100’ is a thriller that gets you interested in the plot and makes you question everything. It is a film you would watch again and again just to find a loophole in the mystery,” said D’Silva.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Siddharth Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, “Dial 100” will have a 2021 release.

–IANS

nn/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

