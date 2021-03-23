ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Manoj Bajpayee on 'Bhonsle' National Award: Thank everyone who believed in me

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Monday was declared Best Actor at the 67th National Film Awards along with Dhanush. While Manoj won for Bhonsle, Dhanush received the award for the Tamil film Asuran.

“I am very happy and thankful to each and everyone who believed in this film and believed in me. I’m thankful to my director Devashish Makhija and my co-actors Santosh (Juvekar) and Ipshita (Chakraborty), my producers Sandiip Kapoor, Piiyush Singh, Saurabh (Gupta) and all of these guys. I’m feeling thankful to each and everyone who have supported this film and supported me from the depth of my heart. I really feel this is an award not only for me but for all of yours guys. When Bhonsle completed its journey with this National Award, I am only feeling thankful and nothing else,” said Bajpayee.

The film deals with the real problem faced by migrants in Mumbai, which is relevant in the present times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bajpayee plays the lead role of Ganpat Bhonsle, for which he has received critical acclaim.

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article67th National Awards: Prakash Raj, Satish Kaushik, Nani express gratitude
Next articlePoonam Dhillon: Sagar saheb was a man conviction, principles (FIRST PERSON)
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Ramesh Taurani tests Covid positive after 1st dose of vaccine

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Film producer Ramesh Taurani has tested positive for Covid-19. The filmmaker shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, informing...
Read more
News

67th National Awards: Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush win acting honours

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kangana Ranaut was declared Best Actress for her performances in the Hindi films Manikarnika and Panga at the 67th National Film Awards that were announced in the city on Monday
Read more
News

For Manoj Bajpayee ‘Shool’ has become a game changer

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Manoj Bajpayee recalls playing a cop in the 1999 film 'Shool', a film he believes became a game changer
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kirti Kulhari: Now things are done differently

Vishal Dadlani: Respect what you eat, and the farmers who grow it

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Composer Vishal Dadlani on Wednesday took to social media to once again express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest.Dadlani...

Naomie Harris, Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ remake series

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Naomie Harris is all set to star alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in an upcoming series, a remake of David Bowie's 1976 film 'The Man Who Fell To Earth'

Payal Dev & Yasser Desai release ‘Bepanah pyaar’

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Composer-singer Payal Dev and singer Yasser Desai's first musical collaboration, titled 'Bepanah pyaar' released

Amit Sadh’s message for fans, from Dubai

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Amit Sadh addressed the fact that he has been away from social media for a while.

Oman, UAE matches a start from scratch for India: Football coach Stimac

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) India return to international football after a gap of more than a year when they face Oman in...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates