Manoj Bajpayee starts shoot for ‘Despatch’

Manoj Bajpayee commenced the shoot of his upcoming film 'Despatch'; the story of what goes in the underbelly of crime journalism.

By Glamsham Editorial
Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday shared the news that he has commenced the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Despatch’. The thriller tells the story of what goes in the underbelly of crime journalism.

Manoj posted a picture on Instagram from the set and captioned it: “Back to where it feels like home. Despatch commences shoot.”

The film is directed by Titli fame director Kanu Behl, and will be released directly on a digital platform. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and will be shot in London, Delhi and Mumbai.

Besides this, Bajpayee will also be seen in the second season of The Family Man, which is set for a summer release this year. The web series was earlier scheduled to release in February but has been pushed owing to undisclosed reasons.  –ians/ym/vnc

