ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for Covid

Manoj Bajpayee has tested psitive for Covid-19.

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has tested psitive for Covid-19. The actor is currently living under home quarantine and is on medication.

A statement issued by Bajpayee’s team reads: “Manoj Bajpayee has tested Covid positive after his director was infected with it. The shoot has stopped it will resume in couple of months.

“Manoj was shooting for the film ‘Despatch’ which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions. We wish him for super recovery.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the work front, Bajpayee will next be seen playing a polie officer named ACP Avinash, in the upcoming digital film “Silence… Can You Hear It”.

The mystery thriller film, also starring Prachi Desai, Arjun Mathur, Sahil Vaid, Vaquar, Barkha Singh, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar and Garima Yagnik, premieres on March 26 on Zee 5.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleChina offers to make vaccines for 2020, 2022 Olympics
Next articlePfizer vax 97% effective in symptomatic Covid cases: Study
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Roster of Bollywood's Busiest

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) While scaling superstardom is often about signing one film at a time, this year many of our actors...
Read more
News

Jeremy Edwards unhappy with comeback

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jeremy Edwards was looking for a big comeback post Covid, but it isn't happening
Read more
News

Patrick Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd returns to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
American show Grey's Anatomy put out their latest teaser, which shows the return of Derek Shepherd
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021