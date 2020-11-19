Manoj Bajpayee warns about fake Twitter account using his name

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee on Thursday warned netizens about a fake Twitter account using his name.

The actor took to his verified Twitter account and shared a screenshot of the fake account using his name and photograph on the display picture.

“This a fake account !!! Be aware!!! @Twitter?” the actor wrote along with the screenshot of the account.

On the work front, Bajpayee features in the Diwali release “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” where he essays the avatar of a wedding detective.

The Abhishek Sharma directorial also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is the first mainstream Hindi film to hit the theatres after a hiatus of around eight months. Theatres across India were shut owing to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

–IANS

