Manoj Bajpayee wraps up shoot of untitled courtroom drama

Manoj Bajpayee, who has been enjoying the streaming response to his psychological drama film ‘Gali Guleiyan, wrapped up the shooting of his untitled courtroom drama in Mumbai on Sunday. After completing its Jodhpur schedule, the untitled movie was shot in a start-to-finish format in Mumbai, and will soon enter the post-production stage. The film’s makers are eyeing for 2023 release of the film.

The powerhouse performer received a standing ovation by the cast and crew while filming the closing scene, which was an intense courtroom sequence.

This was followed by cake cutting to celebrate the film’s wrap as Bajpayee and the entire team expressed their gratitude for the work put into the highly anticipated film.

The yet-to-be-titled film marks the directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi. A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, Suparn S. Varma’s untitled courtroom drama is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh and Vishal Gurnani.