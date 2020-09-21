Home Bollywood News

Rasika Dugal on why ‘Manto’ was a ‘special experience’

By Glamsham Editorial
Rasika Dugal
Rasika Dugal in a file pic

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto was released two years ago on this day and Rasika Dugal, who had a pivotal role in the critically-acclaimed film, recalled why the Nandita Das directorial was a special experience.

” ‘Manto’ gave me the opportunity to work with Nandita and Nawaz. I enjoyed every moment of delving into the many details that Nandita had so deliberately designed. I loved playing off Nawaz’s quiet and unassuming but very attentive energy,” said Rasika.

While Nawazuddin played the titular role of late Urdu author-playwright Saadat Hasan Manto in the biopic, Rasika was seen as Safia Manto, the author’s wife.

Rasika is an avid reader and she said that helped her connect immediately with her character. As part of making the character authentic and believable, she learnt Urdu.

She shared: “When I was offered this role, I was keen to be thoroughly prepared but didn’t know how to start or what to do. But as with all good scripts and directors, they show you the way while making you feel like you found it yourself. ‘Manto’ was a special experience. Just reading Manto’s stories, writing regularly during my preparation time was empowering.”

“Also, thanks to Nandita’s efforts, we also got to interact with Manto’s daughters who came for the screening of the film on the eve of the release. After spending so much time trying to get to know their parents and trying to imagine their family life, it was such a warm experience to meet them. I felt I had known them for years. These things don’t happen often. I am lucky I got to have this experience,” she added.

Rasika is awaiting the streaming of “A Suitable Boy”, “Mirzapur Season 2” and “Delhi Crime Season 2”. She also has “Out Of Love Season 2” in her kitty. –IANS/nn/vnc

