Manushi Chhillar’s fashionable looks while promoting Samrat Prithviraj

Miss World Manushi Chhillar is soon going to make her acting debut in Bollywood with Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar.

By Pooja Tiwari
Manushi Chhillar's fashionable looks while promoting Samrat Prithviraj
The movie is scheduled to be released in June 2022. The actor has been busy promoting the movie with her co-star.

The movie is scheduled to be released in June 2022. The actor has been busy promoting the movie with her co-star. 

Manushi will play the role of Sanyogita in Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj. The film, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj films, will release on June 3.

The much-anticipated film is Manushi’s big debut in Bollywood, and the star has been promoting it with full pomp. Throughout the promotions, the star’s sartorial choices have also been on-point.

Manushi Chhillar in an all-white ruffled saree.

Manushi Chhillar looks pretty in this outfit

Manushi Chhillar who opted for a vintage look in black strapless numbers with a very classic touch to it.

Manushi Chhillar looks pretty in this outfit

Manushi Chhillar looks stunning in a lehenga.

Manushi Chhillar looks pretty in saree

Manushi draped herself in a fuchsia pink saree

