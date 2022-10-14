scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Manushi Chhillar goes without sleep for 15 nights for 'Tehran'

Manushi Chhillar wrapped up her upcoming project 'Tehran' alongside action star John Abraham, with back to back night shoots for 15 consecutive days.

By Glamsham Bureau
Manushi Chhillar goes without sleep for 15 nights for 'Tehran'
Manushi Chhillar goes without sleep for 15 nights for 'Tehran'

Actress Manushi Chhillar wrapped up her upcoming project ‘Tehran’ alongside action star John Abraham, with back to back night shoots for 15 consecutive days.

The film that went on-floors a few months ago, was shot exhaustively across Glasgow, Mumbai and Delhi. The third schedule of ‘Tehran’ began in the last week of September and she shot over a period of 15 days, consisting of rigorous night shoots through the bylanes of Delhi.

Manushi says, “I want to learn and grow with every project that I get an opportunity to do. I want to constantly evolve into becoming an actor who is formidable in her craft and dependable to deliver performances that hopefully touch the hearts and minds of audiences. Tehran is one such film.”

She adds, “Shooting for ‘Tehran’ was an enriching experience. I learnt something new every single day! In the run-up to the film’s wrap, I was only shooting nights!”

“So, I might have ended up with 15 sleepless nights but I was satiated as an artiste because I got to understand the craft so differently, primarily because the genre is so exciting. This was my first long night shoot schedule of my career and I enjoyed it every single night.”

The actress thanked her director Arun Gopalan and producer Dinesh Vijan for the opportunity to shine in their vision.

The action thriller, inspired by true events, marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

Previous article
Dubbing work of Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja's 'Mega154' begins
Next article
“It’s important to maintain a work-life balance,” says Sahil Suri
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Hina Khan

Malavika Mohanan

Rubina Dilaik

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US