Manushi Chhillar: I have been noticed because of my work in debut film

Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar, who will be seen starring opposite actor John Abraham in the upcoming film ‘Tehran’, believes that she has been noticed because of her work in her debut film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’.

‘Tehran’ is a film inspired by true events and Manushi is ecstatic to have landed her third big Bollywood project. She says: “I’m thrilled to have signed my third film and it’s amazing that I have been noticed because of my work in debut film in which I really put in my everything.”

“I personally love this genre of films that are inspired by true events and I hope to do my best in Tehran. I have to thank my producer Dinesh Vijan for his trust in me and for making me a part of this incredible project.”

The young actress adds: “I’m really looking forward to working with John Abraham and creatively collaborating with him in Tehran. I thank my director Arun Gopalan for believing that I can be a part of his vision.”

“It is amazing to be associated with such big projects at the start of my career and this validates my belief in myself as an actor. I want to give it my all in Tehran and I hope I get love from media and audiences.”

Manushi is happy that the media and audience have also loved her new look in the film.

She adds: “I sport a new look in this film and I’m really excited about it. I want to do varied roles and be a part of the best films being made by our industry.”

“‘Tehran’ gives me an opportunity to shine bright and I hope I can do justice to the role on screen. I will work very hard for it.”

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, ‘Tehran’ has been directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.