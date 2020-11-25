Advtg.
Manushi Chillar: Plant-based diet works better for me

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Manushi Chillar says being a vegetarian is more of a personal choice for her, and shared that it makes her feel fitter and healthier.

On International Meatless Day, Manushi said: “For me, being vegetarian was more of a personal choice. It has been and will always be a way of life for me because my parents are vegetarians and I have inculcated this through them. However, they never forced this on me. I made my choice after I realised that it suits me remarkably and makes me feel fitter and healthier.”

Manushi, who will enter Bollywood in 2021, says she enjoys eating clean.

“I have since then believed in eating clean and I have realised over the years that a plant based diet works better for me. I can’t point out one negative to eating like this. I’m a firm believer of this diet and I would recommend it to people who would want to try it out and see if they feel different after being on it. Being a vegetarian is an integral part of my life and I have realised multiple benefits due to my life choice,” she revealed.

Manushi will make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the upcoming historical drama, “Prithviraj”.

“Prithviraj”, based on the life and heroism of Prithviraj Chauhan. The film is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who helmed television epic “Chanakya” and the period drama “Pinjar”.

–IANS

sug/vnc

