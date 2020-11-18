Manushi Chillar recalls winning Miss World title

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Manushi Chillar on Wednesday walked down the memory lane and recalled the moment when she was crowned Miss World three years ago on this day.

“It was an absolute honour for me to bring back the Miss World crown to India three years back. It was a really proud and humbling moment for me to win it for my country. It is an extremely competitive event and everyone participates to win but I’m glad I made so many friends there,” she said.

Manushi also shared her favourite highlights from the day when she was declared winner.

“For me, there were many highlights (from the night) but my favourite would be hearing everyone scream India on the final night! I love our tradition and culture and the Miss World platform gave me an opportunity to showcase it to the entire world. It was amazing to see the other participants dance on my country’s song and throughout our time there, they would request me to play Sanjay Leela Bhansali ji’s ‘Nagada sang dhol’ and try to dance on it. I love that song and wanted to perform on something that was folk and had a hint of the movies, because everyone recognises Bollywood internationally,” she added.

“I’ve always loved being on stage but more than what happens on stage, it’s about what happens throughout the month that we spend together and those days will always be cherished. I made friends, gave my voice to subjects I felt closely for and participated in events like fundraisers, marathon, and celebrated the feeling and spirit of being one world. That month has not only deepened my belief in myself but also changed my life,” she said.

Manushi is all set to make her acting debut with the period drama Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar.

She said: “Three years later, I’m pursuing my passion for the performing arts and exploring acting. I’m fortunate to be a part of a big film as my debut. Miss World truly gave me the freedom to dream and explore myself as a human being and an artiste, and I’m fortunate that I’m one of the lucky few who brought my country glory,” Manushi said.

–IANS

sim/vnc