Marc Baschet lauds ‘Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele’

After collecting accolades around the world, Mansi and Veer’s heart-warming tale about embracing love, life and friendship in ‘Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele’ is set to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Actors Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha portray the role of Mansi and Veer – two strangers and proud members of the LGBT+ community; who have more in common than they realise and chance upon each other at a bar while trying to escape their respective realities. The duo soon embark on a road trip that turns out to be a journey of a lifetime; as they drive from Delhi to Mcleodganj, Veer and Mansi discover that love is truly beyond gender.

Oscar-winning producer Marc Baschet who is associated with movies like ‘No Man’s Land’, ‘The Chimp’ and more and has also been on the jury of the top festivals lauded the film, calling it “unique”, “social” and “universal”. Speaking about the movie during a festival premiere, ‘Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele’, Marc Baschet said, “I really enjoyed it. I am surprised how no one in the World has thought of looking at friendship from this Point Of View – This Script is unique & Universal. It is a pretty film dealing with an important social matter.”

Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele created big noise globally as it won over several international film critics and enthusiasts, and clinched the Best Film-Audience Choice award at the HBO South Asian International Film Festival, New York. Winning the “Jury Award Best Actor” (Anshuman Jha), Best Actress-Hindi Films (Zareen Khan) & Best Director (Harish Vyas) awards at the 2020 Rajasthan International Film Festival, Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele was also the centrepiece film at the IFFM Melbourne 2020 and was the Closing Night Gala Film nof Kashish 2020, Asia’s biggest LGBTQ film festival. Written and directed by Harish Vyas and produced by First Ray Films, the film addresses homosexuality, friendship and love through its lead characters and their humane journey. Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele releases this 9th May 2021 exclusively for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Written & directed by Harish Vyas, ‘Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele’, a story of two friends who set out on an adventure of a lifetime and discover something beautiful.