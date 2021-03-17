ADVERTISEMENT
'Mardaani 2' actor Tejasvi Singh to be seen in crime series

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Tejasvi Singh, who played the role of Latika in 2019 film “Mardaani 2”, has bagged the lead role in an untitled crime series, directed by Adeeb Rais.

Tejasvi will be playing the role of Seeya, whose journey is shown in the series.

“Seeya’s character was an exciting territory to step into because while the world might label her decisions as stupid, she actually is real, flawed, and innocent as most regular teenagers. She’s a free spirit and a pure heart, she’s sensitive and she expresses herself courageously, and has her heart on her sleeves. With all her immaturity and flaws, she’s still extremely loveable. I enjoyed every bit of being her, and a part of me wishes I could be as free-spirited,” Tejasvi says.

Director Adeeb, who is also producing the crime series says that Tejasvi was the perfect choice for the role.

“We wanted a young, fresh and spunky personality but beyond everything a great actor and performer. Tejasvi is just that. There’s a beautiful rawness in her screen presence that holds your attention, and her command over complex emotions blew my mind. She is a talent to watch out for,” he says.

–IANS

