Advtg.
Bollywood News

Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro inspired Nalneesh Neel's award-winning act

By Glamsham Editorial
Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro inspired Nalneesh Neel's award-winning act 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actor Nalneesh Neel says he took inspiration from Hollywood legends Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro for his performance in Bhor, for which he recently received an award in the Best Actor In Negative Role category at the Caleidoscope Indian Film Festival in Boston.

“This is a Diwali gift for me. I received Best Actor in Negative Role at the Caleidoscope Indian Film Festival Boston. This is my first award, so it’s a very special one for me,” said the actor, who has featured in movies like “Gulabo Sitabo”, “Chhichhore” and “Raees”.

For “Bhor”, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, Nalneesh worked hard to get into character. He plays a man belonging to the poverty-stricken Musahar community.

Advtg.

“I got inspired from western actors like Marlon Brando in ‘The Godfather’ and Robert De Niro in ‘Taxi Driver’ for getting into the character,” he said.

“I’m extremely overwhelmed. It feels great when you get honoured on an international platform. The film also received the award for Best Picture on Social Issues at the fest. I want the film to reach each and every audience member so that people learn about the social issue that this film deals with,” he added and shared that he wants to continue working in good films and scripts like this.

“Bhor” tells the story of a girl from the Musahar community in Bihar who dreams to pursue her education but pressures to get married come in the way.

Advtg.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleDiwali 2020: Kirti Kulhari reconnects with her rural roots
Next articleGal Gadot enjoys nature at the farm

Related Articles

News

Fukrey actor Varun Sharma wants to go skydiving

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor Varun Sharma can't wait to tick off skydiving from his bucket list.The adventure sport, the Bollywood funnyman reveals, was...
Read more
News

Exhibitors banking on re-releasing old film content

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Cinemas are scheduled to open on October 15 in many states of India, but Bollywood has reacted to the news with caution....
Read more
News

Varun Sharma: It makes me happy when people refer to me as 'Choocha' or 'Sexa'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actor-comedian Varun Sharma says when fans call him by the names of his popular on-screen characters, it is the biggest...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro inspired Nalneesh Neel's award-winning act 2

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar nostalgic on first Diwali without actor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Sutapa Sikdar got nostalgic on her first Diwali after the demise of husband Irrfan Khan. On Saturday, she shared a...
Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro inspired Nalneesh Neel's award-winning act 3

Gracy Singh to celebrate Bhai Dooj virtually

Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro inspired Nalneesh Neel's award-winning act 3

TV star Sourabh Raaj Jain introduces his kids on Children's Day

Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro inspired Nalneesh Neel's award-winning act 5

Sunny Leone goes incognito for jetty ride

Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro inspired Nalneesh Neel's award-winning act 6

Mahesh Babu's Diwali advice: Keep environment safe from pollution

Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro inspired Nalneesh Neel's award-winning act 7

Indian Premier League 2020 — A Perfect 10

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks