Matchmaker Sima Taparia to enter 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Sima Taparia, a Mumbai-based elite matchmaker, is all set to enter ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ as a contestant. She hopes to find matches for the contestant inside the house.

“Bigg Boss OTT will be an Over the Top Experience for me. I just couldn’t say ‘No’. I’m known for finding the right matches for people, ‘andar ja kar bhi mein wahi karna chahungi’ (I would love to do that there too).”

She added: “Inside the house, I hope to find matches for the contestants…The contestants can Love me! Can Hate me! But can’t Ignore me! Stay Tuned to watch my Over The Top matching skills.”

Sima gained instant popularity as “Sima aunty” and due to her catchphrase, “Hi, I am Sima Taparia from Mumbai” through her show ‘Indian Matchmaking’.

In the eight-part series, which has been nominated at the upcoming 73rd Emmy Awards, Sima goes about trying to find suitable matches for her affluent clients in India and abroad.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ premiers on Voot on August 8. Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the digital version.

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move to Colors with the launch of Season 15 of ‘Bigg Boss’ hosted by actor Salman Khan.

–IANS

dc/kr