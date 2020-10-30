Matt Damon is not a car person

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Hollywood star Matt Damon confesses he has never been a car person.

Asked if he knows more about cars after working in the 2019 release, “Ford v Ferrari”, Damon replied: “Not at all. I just acted like I did. But now these cars are beautiful. I was never really a car person, so I took it as a good sign that I love the film’s script so much because it really feels, I think, relatable, even if you are not a car, a car nut.”

Talking about his first car, the actor said: “The first one I ever bought was after I got the job in school. Before the movie (‘Ford v Ferrari’) started, I was out here for about three months and so I needed a car and I got to salvage. It was an 89 Acura Integra else that had been in a crash and had been restored. So I got a good deal.”

Advtg.

“Ford v Ferrari”, Damon’s last released film in theatres, is about the battle between automobile makers Ford and Ferrari in the sixties, as they fought it out for supremacy at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The James Mangold directorial follows teams of engineers and designers led by visionary Carroll Shelby (played by Damon) and his British driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) to explore themes like male bonding and rivalry, as the designers from Ford try to build a race car that can beat the legendary Ferrari. The effort transformed the whole world of racing. The film will air on Star Movies.

–IANS

Advtg.

sug/vnc/rt