Matthew McConaughey: I would love to reprise Jake Brigance's role

Texas, March 21 (IANS) Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey would “love to reprise” the role of lawyer Jake Brigance – a fictional character in the novels by John Grisham – who was portrayed by McConaughey in the 1996 film ‘A Time to Kill’, which was based on Grisham’s book by the same name.

“All I can tell you right now is that yeah, it is something that I have been searching for a while now, and if it happens, we would script write everything,” McConaughey told Entertainment Tonight.

“It would be something I would love to reprise and be Jake Brigance. I have often thought 25 years later, what am I doing? What am I doing and also what is the flip side, you know,” he said.

Recently, it was reported that McConaughey is all set to reprise the role in a limited TV series based on the book ‘Time for Mercy’, which came out last year.

“First it was ‘Time to Kill’, and then it was ‘Time for Mercy’. Well, that is the two real sides of justice. So, then the shoe on the opposite side is also very interesting for me. So that is all I can tell you right now, we are working on it. Hopefully it is something real down the line,” the 51-year-old actor said.

–IANS

smg/arm