Home Bollywood News

Meera Chopra: How is CBD oil freely available online if it is illegal?

By Glamsham Editorial
Meera Chopra: How is CBD oil freely available online?
meera chopra (pic courtesy: instagram)
Advtg.

Actress Meera Chopra has raised the question why cannabis oil, or CBD oil, is freely available for online purchase if it is illegal in India. On Wednesday evening, Meera tweeted to say CBD oil can be bought off the net and that she had checked its availability on a shopping website.

“Just asking, how is cbd oil freely available online if its illegal. I checked its avaialble on amazon too. Why no regulation if its illegal? #cbdoil,” Meera tweeted from her verified account.

Meera’s question comes at a time when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is probing the drug angle into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and has summoned a few A-list Bollywood actresses for questioning.

Advtg.

Her tweet came as a reaction to a tweet by a leading news channel that reported that Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha has “allegedly accepted” before the NCB that she arranged cannabis oil for Shraddha Kapoor, and ordered it online.

Meanwhile, the NCB on Wednesday said it has summoned Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preeet Singh for questioning in a drug-related case. –IANS/abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleKansai Nerolac strengthens association with SRH
Next articleNeha Sharma opens up on Working with Ila Arun in ‘Aafat-e-Ishq’

Related Articles

News

Javed Akhtar takes jibe at news channels highlighting K.Jo party video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Veteran poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Friday took a jibe at news television channels that have been highlighting...
Read more
News

No request from Ranveer to attend questioning along with Deepika: NCB

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday said that it has not got any request from Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's husband Ranveer...
Read more
IPL

CSK win toss and elect to bowl against DC, Mishra replaces Ashwin

IANS - 0
Dubai, Sep 25 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings on Friday elected to bowl after winning the toss ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals at...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Meera Chopra: How is CBD oil freely available online if it is illegal? 1

Javed Akhtar takes jibe at news channels highlighting K.Jo party video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Veteran poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Friday took a jibe at news television channels that have been highlighting...
Meera Chopra: How is CBD oil freely available online if it is illegal? 2

Tamil Nadu leaders condole SPB's death

No request from Ranveer to attend questioning along with Deepika: NCB

No request from Ranveer to attend questioning along with Deepika: NCB

Varun Sharma's solution for not being able to fly abroad

Varun Sharma’s solution for not being able to fly abroad

Rajinikanth remembers SP Balasubramanian sir

Rajinikanth remembers SP Balu: You have been my voice for many...

Meera Chopra: How is CBD oil freely available online if it is illegal? 2

Vidyut Jammwal has a 'dirty' question

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks