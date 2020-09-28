Home Bollywood News

Meera Chopra on SSR case: We should trust CBI and let them do their job

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Actress Meera Chopra on Monday stated that people should trust the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and let the agency do its job in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

“Its extremely difficult to investigate a case where most of the evidence is destroyed or not there coz of time lapse. We should trust #cbi nd let them do their job. Common sentiment of the nation is to get justice in #SSRDeathCase nd iam sure authorities cant ignore that sentiment,” Meera tweeted from her verified account.

Her tweet comes at a time when Sushant’s fans are getting impatient while waiting for some solid information from the CBI.

Advtg.

Alleging delay into the probe of Sushant’s death, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday sought to know the status of the CBI probe, more than six weeks after it took up the investigation.

“We eagerly want to know… Even the people are now asking whether Sushant died by suicide or if he was murdered. We want the details of the CBI probe to come out,” Deshmukh told mediapersons.

Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had also tweeted from his unverified account on Friday citing a delay in the CBI probe.

Advtg.

“Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide,” Singh had tweeted. –ians/abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleEx-Dharma Productions man bought ganja 12 times in 3 months
Next articlePM Modi invites Denmark to collaborate on alternative supply chains

Related Articles

News

Ex-Dharma Productions man bought ganja 12 times in 3 months

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which arrested Kshitij Prasad, former executive Producer of the Dharma Productions in connection with the...
Read more
News

SSR case: CBI needs to do more than a media release, says Swami

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday reacted to the press statement issued by the CBI in the Sushant...
Read more
News

What's the status of Sushant probe? Maha minister asks CBI

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep. Sep 28 (IANS) Claiming that the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has gone silent, a Maharashtra minister...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Meera Chopra on SSR case: We should trust CBI and let them do their job 1

Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara name baby boy after his late brother...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Sep 28 (IANS) Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have named their newborn after his late brother River Phoenix.This is their first...
Meera Chopra on SSR case: We should trust CBI and let them do their job 2

PM Modi invites Denmark to collaborate on alternative supply chains

Meera Chopra on SSR case: We should trust CBI and let them do their job 2

Meera Chopra on SSR case: We should trust CBI and let...

Meera Chopra on SSR case: We should trust CBI and let them do their job 2

Ex-Dharma Productions man bought ganja 12 times in 3 months

Meera Chopra on SSR case: We should trust CBI and let them do their job 2

Ram Charan completes 13 years as actor, says he 'cherished every...

Meera Chopra on SSR case: We should trust CBI and let them do their job 2

Vijay Varma: Love needs a major comeback

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks