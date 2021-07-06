Meezaan Jaffrey: Was super difficult to match Shilpa Shetty's energy

Adv.

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actor Meezaan Jaffrey says it was difficult for him to match actress Shilpa Shetty’s energy in the remake of the song “Chura ke dil mera” for their upcoming film “Hungama 2”.

“I don’t think anyone would have thought that I would be part of the remake of this song — the 2.0 version as we call it. But I’m super grateful that I got this opportunity and I am super blessed and lucky to have taken part in this song not only the remake of the song but also dance with Shilpa Shetty who was in the original song as well,” Meezaan told IANS.

The actor, who is the son of Jaaved Jaffrey, praised Shilpa.

“She is looking better than ever before. It was super difficult for me to match up to her energy in the song and we both were at it in the rehearsals while shooting the song,” he said.

The original number, which was picturised on Akshay Kumar and Shilpa, featured in the 1994 film “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”. The number was voiced by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

“Hungama 2” marks Shilpa’s comeback to Bollywood after over a decade and will be released on July 23, on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

