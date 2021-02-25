Meghan and Harry to talk of royal family tension with Oprah Winfrey

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, Feb 25 (IANS) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to get candid in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The couple will be seen talking about the estrangement from the royal family.

“There is a lot of tension between them and the royal family,” a source said, according to E! News, in the CBS special on March 7.

“The interview is going to shine a light on what they have been through. Meghan and Harry are relieved they are away from it all,” the source added.

On February 20, the Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple will not be returning to their royal duties, adding that Harry would give up his honorary military titles. The couple has officially been released from their royal duties. They stepped down as working members of the British monarchy last year, and it was agreed the situation would be reviewed. They subsequently moved to Santa Barbara, California.

