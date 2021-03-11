ADVERTISEMENT
Meghan files complaint against Piers Morgan who refuses to back down

By Glamsham Bureau
London, March 10 (IANS) Meghan Markle has filed a formal against TV personality Piers Morgans for his comments pertaining to mental health on the “Good Morning Britain” show, which he used to host. Morgan has earlier criticised Meghan and her husband Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Despite Morgan’s personal comments about Meghan and the interview, her complaint, filed with the British network ITV, focussed on how his observations might affect those struggling with mental health issues. ITV’s Royal Editor Chris Ship confirmed the complaint has been registered, according to a report in the Mirror.

“The Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to ITV on Monday. It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO. Meghan raised concerns about how Piers Morgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide,” Ship wrote on Twitter.

However, despite his exit from the show, Morgan is refusing to back down on his criticism of Meghan Markle. The 55-year-old on Wednesday tweeted he had the “time to reflect” on his opinion about the 90-minute long interview of Meghan and Harry with Oprah , and he insisted that his opinion hasn’t changed.

“On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions,” he wrote on Twitter.

Morgan posted a photo of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, saying: “Some people’s idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage.”

A day after Meghan and Harry’s interview aired, Morgan had slammed her and called the interview “contemptible”. A chain of incidents that followed led to Morgan’s exit from “Good Morning Britain”.

–IANS

smg/vnc

