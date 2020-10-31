Mel B requests Eddie Murphy for more child support

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Oct 31 (IANS) Singer Mel B has appealed for more child support from Hollywood star Eddie Murphy. Mel B is the mother of Murphy’s 13-year-old daughter, Angel.

The singer, whose real name is Melanie Brown, has asked for Murphy’s financial records so that she can gauge what he pays her every month to cover costs for their daughter.

“Eddie and Melanie have both established careers in the entertainment industry. Melanie is a singer, songwriter and television personality. Eddie is a legendary comedian and actor. Until recently, Melanie has been fortunate in her career to sustain a comfortable lifestyle for herself and Angel. Unfortunately, Melanie’s income has dramatically reduced, such that she must consider modifying child support for the first time,” Mel B’s lawyers wrote, according to a report in aceshowbiz.com.

Advtg.

The singer’s representatives said that she made “numerous efforts to resolve this case without court intervention without any success” and that “Melanie was left with no choice but to file this.”

Mel B has also asked Murphy to pay for her attorney expenses. She has requested for a court hearing in January.

Murphy had earlier agreed to give Mel B $25,000 a month in child support, and also cover Angel’s health insurance and contribute to her education, according to records.

Advtg.

Murphy has nine children aged between 22 months to 31 years.

–IANS

dc/vnc