Michael J. Fox mulling second retirement

Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) Actor Michael J. Fox has shared that he is planning a second retirement, and said that he does not mind if it means the end of his acting career.

In his book, “No Time Like the Future”, the 59-year-old star shared that he is entering a “second retirement”, and revealed that his health struggles contributed towards the decision, reports people.com.

“The nascent diminishment in my ability to download words and repeat them verbatim is just the latest ripple in the pond. There are reasons for my lapses in memorisation — be they age, cognitive issues with the disease, distraction from the constant sensations of Parkinson’s, or lack of sensation because of the spine — but I read it as a message, an indicator,” Fox writes in his book.

“There is a time for everything, and my time of putting in a twelve-hour workday, and memorising seven pages of dialogue, is best behind me. At least for now,” added the actor.

He continued: “In fairness to myself and to producers, directors, editors, and poor beleaguered script supervisors, not to mention actors who enjoy a little pace, I enter a second retirement. That could change, because everything changes. But if this is the end of my acting career, so be it.”

Earlier this month, Fox had opened up about his decades-long battle with Parkinson’s Disease, which he was diagnosed with at age 29 in 1991.

He has now shared that writing is his creative outlet.

“I’m down to this. My guitar playing is no good. My sketching is no good anymore, my dancing never was good, and acting is getting tougher to do. So it’s down to writing. Luckily, I really enjoy it,” he said.

–IANS

sug/vnc