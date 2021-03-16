ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Mika Singh laughed a lot while recording 'Bhootni' for 'Roohi'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Popular Punjabi singer Mika Singh lent his voice to the song Bhootni in the new Bollywood release Roohi. He says he ended up laughing a lot while recording the track. 

“God bless (composers) Sachin-Jigar and (lyricist) Amitabh Bhattacharya ji for making such an awesome song. I was laughing while recording it and I’m waiting to know how listeners react to it. It is a very fresh love song dedicated to a ghost,” Mika said 

He added: “I’m amazed and glad that the makers thought they should have a song for this situation. I hope the listeners enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhootni is a comic song that is central to the narrative of the horror-comedy. The song features Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma and it is about a man (Varun), who is head over heels in love with a ghost (Janhvi). The highlights of the song are Varun trying to woo a ghost and the hilarious lyrics. 

Sachin-Jigar said: “With Bhootni, we knew the impact we wanted to make. Not very often are you tasked to make a song for a situation in which a man is beguiled by a ghost.”

They added: “It was so much fun recording this song. Mika has delivered Bhootni in his signature care-free style of singing. We’re glad to have created such a unique song.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNimrat Kaur asks fans how they like their coffee
Next articleMicrosoft releases Windows 10 update to fix printing issue
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor glows in red high slit dress

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing a red hot dress with thigh-high slit and sweetheart neckline.
Read more
News

Some positive signs for cinema screens (Column: B-Town)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
BY VINOD MIRANIThere seems to be some positive development for the exhibition trade, as some filmmakers are venturing to release their films at...
Read more
Box Office

‘Roohi’ collects Rs 3.06 crore on opening day

Glamsham Bureau - 0
The much-hyped horror comedy Roohi managed a first-day collection of Rs. 3.06 crore (nett)
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Subhash Ghai brings ‘Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe’ nostalgia back

Priya Banerjee is pretty lucky for me: 'Bekaaboo 2' director

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Actress Priya Banerjee seems to have hugely impressed Aarambh M. Singh, her director in the web...

RR gives Bumrah cheeky congratulatory message on marriage

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals (RR) wished India and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in...

Punam moves into top 20 in ODI rankings, Lee moves to No.1

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) India's Punam Raut moved into the top 20 of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) women's ODI rankings for...

UAE players Naveed, Anwar banned by ICC for 8 years

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Dubai March 16 (IANS) United Arab Emirates (UAE) players Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar Butt have been banned from all cricket for eight...

Indian players in Dubai ahead of friendly ties

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The 27-member squad of the Indian football team for their upcoming international friendlies against Oman and the...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates