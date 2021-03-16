Mika Singh laughed a lot while recording 'Bhootni' for 'Roohi'

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Popular Punjabi singer Mika Singh lent his voice to the song Bhootni in the new Bollywood release Roohi. He says he ended up laughing a lot while recording the track.

“God bless (composers) Sachin-Jigar and (lyricist) Amitabh Bhattacharya ji for making such an awesome song. I was laughing while recording it and I’m waiting to know how listeners react to it. It is a very fresh love song dedicated to a ghost,” Mika said

He added: “I’m amazed and glad that the makers thought they should have a song for this situation. I hope the listeners enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it.”

Bhootni is a comic song that is central to the narrative of the horror-comedy. The song features Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma and it is about a man (Varun), who is head over heels in love with a ghost (Janhvi). The highlights of the song are Varun trying to woo a ghost and the hilarious lyrics.

Sachin-Jigar said: “With Bhootni, we knew the impact we wanted to make. Not very often are you tasked to make a song for a situation in which a man is beguiled by a ghost.”

They added: “It was so much fun recording this song. Mika has delivered Bhootni in his signature care-free style of singing. We’re glad to have created such a unique song.”

–IANS

