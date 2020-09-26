Home Bollywood News

Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar, Badshah recreate 'Sawan mein lag gayi aag'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar, Badshah recreate'Sawan mein lag gayi aag'
Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar, Badshah recreate 'Sawan mein lag gayi aag'
Singers Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar and rapper Badshah have collaborated for the remake of the 1998 pop hit, Sawan mein lag gayi aag, for the upcoming film, Ginny Weds Sunny.

The original song was sung by Mika who returns to compose the recreation along with Payal Dev. The song is voiced by Mika, Neha Kakkar and Badshah. It is written by Mika, Payal Dev, Badshah and Mohsin Shaikh.

“Collaborating with Mika Singh, Badshah and Neha Kakkar for a fun party track was amazing. All the three artists bring their unique touch to the song, making it a wholesome party number. I’m very excited about the song’s release. It is packed with entertainment and vibrant ambience,” Payal Dev said.

Added Mika Singh, “I was happy to work with such talented artistes. Everyone involved with the creation of this song wants the listeners to enjoy and be entertained.”

“Sawan mein lag gayi aag” releases on September 28. –ians/dc/vnc

