Mika Singh responds to casting Sunny Leone lookalike in new video

Singer Mika Singh on Friday evening reacted to a news piece that he had cast Sunny Leone's lookalike

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 5: Singer Mika Singh on Friday evening reacted to a news piece that he had cast Sunny Leone‘s lookalike in his latest music video, Glassiyan. The reference is to Punjabi actress-model Aveera Singh.

The singer added that no matter what, Sunny Leone was the “OG” (original gangster).

“Guys I did a song with her and had also taken Sunny Leone for her first World tour as she is my most favourite, gorgeous girl. At the time I remember Sunny was in Los Angeles and my Director mentioned there was another very pretty girl who resembles her. We shot ‘Glassiyan’ together and she was fantastic.. Also @SunnyLeone is the OG @SunnyLeone,” tweeted Mika.

His comment came in response to a tweet by a news portal that says: “#SunnyLeone’s lookalike #AaveeraSinghMasson featured in #MikaSingh’s music video titled ‘#Glassiyan’. Who is [email protected] @SunnyLeone.”

Glassiyan has lyrics by Deep Fateh while Mista Baaz has composed the music. The video also features Bhavdeep Romana alongside Aveera Singh.

