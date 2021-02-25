ADVERTISEMENT
Salman Khan-Mika Singh come together after 4 years

Singer Mika Singh will be seen performing with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan after 4 years in the upcoming show Indian Pro Music League (IMPL).

By Glamsham Bureau
Salman Khan for Indian Pro Music League
Mumbai, Feb 25: Singer Mika Singh will be seen performing with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan after four years in the upcoming show Indian Pro Music League (IMPL). 

Said Mika Singh, “The IPML is a one of a kind show in a never before seen format in the music genre. Salman bhai is the biggest star in the country and it would be so much fun and such an honor to perform with him after quite some time.” 

Mika added, “We have such a camaraderie and there is a little unexpected tinge to it when we are performing together. That really adds to the performance. I am super excited about this and I literally can’t wait.”

The show, to be hosted by Karan Wahi and Waluscha D’Souza, comprises of six teams supported by Bollywood personalities Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Bobby Deol, Suresh Raina, Govinda, Genelia and Ritesh Deshmukh.

The show will have one star singer and one rising star. Salman Khan is the brand ambassador of the show. 

