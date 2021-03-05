ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Mika: Will get married only after Salman Khan

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Singer Mika Singh has declared that he will get married only after Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor Salman Khan ties the knot!

Mika Singh is the captain of Punjab Lions team in Zee TV’s latest music reality show Indian Pro Music League or IPML, of which Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is the brand ambassador. 

During the shoot of an upcoming episode of the show, Mika got chatty with host Karan Wahi and made the revelation about his wedding. The singer joked saying he was looking for a suitable girl but he would tie the knot only on one condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am definitely looking for a girl to get married. I might even find someone through Indian Pro Music League, but I will get married only after Salman Khan gets married. Till then I am going to enjoy this bachelor life. As (composer) Sajid (Khan) Bhai mentioned earlier, I am the only forever bachelor in the industry after Salman Bhai, and I would like to keep the tag given to me for as long as possible,” Mika shared on the Zee TV show.

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRhea Chakraborty instrumental in procuring, financing drugs: NCB in SSR case
Next articleRaids on Kashyap, Pannu: Manipulation in crores found, says IT dept
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Disha Patani does her make-up for first time

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani did her make-up for a professional shoot recently, and she is...
Read more
News

Amid rise in Covid cases, can Bollywood draw crowds this summer?

Glamsham Bureau - 0
While theatres have opened and Bollywood has lined up a truckload of films for big screen release, the number of Covid-19 cases have also gone up, especially in Mumbai
Read more
News

Want to be part of Kannada Bigg Boss: BJP leader Vishwanath

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Karnataka BJP MLC, A H Vishwanath expressed his desire to be part of the ongoing Kannada version of the Bigg Boss reality show
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021