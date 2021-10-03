HomeBollywoodNews

Miley Cyrus dances with Megan Thee Stallion at Austin City Limits 2021

By Glamsham Bureau
Oops... Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
Oops... Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
- Advertisement -

New York, Oct 3 (IANS) It was a hot girl fall for concert goers at the first weekend of Austin City Limits Fest 2021, where Megan Thee Stallion’s set welcomed a surprise guest, Miley Cyrus, reports Billboard.com.

Miley rushed onto the stage to dance with Meg, and the pair shared a hug in front of the crowd.

- Advertisement -

“Dreams DO come true! Me & @theestallion doing hot girl s—!” she posted on Instagram, where she uploaded a video clip from the October 1 show.

“Love youuuu,” Megan wrote back.

- Advertisement -

“ACL WEEKEND 1 was Maybbbbe just A LITTLE TOOOOO ICONIC!” Cyrus said in another post that included clips from her own performance and a video of Shawn Mendes singing along.

The Austin City Limits Music Festival is taking place on October 1-3 and October 8-10, at Austin’s Zilker Park.

- Advertisement -

—IANS

eka/ksk/

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCruise ship rave party bust: NCB probes megastar SRK's son
Next articleTwo more gold medals for India at Jr Shooting World Championship
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,918FansLike
44,295FollowersFollow
6,276FollowersFollow
57,518FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv