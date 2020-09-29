Home Bollywood News

'Miley Jab Hum Tum' actress Navina Bole tests Covid positive

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) TV actress Navina Bole on Tuesday announced on social media that she has tested Covid-19 positive.

Taking to Instagram, Navina posted a few throwback pictures of her and emphasised on feeling confident in one’s own skin. She added her health update in post script.

“Feeling sexy is a woman’s birthright! And being comfortable in her skin is a bloody fundamental! Also did I mention I am #covid_19 positive and have been in isolation recovering . . #needyourprayers !! P.s – these pics were clicked before I was diagnosed with the dreaded #coronovirus2020 #staysafestayhome ,” Navina wrote.

Advtg.

Navina is best known for her glamorous role in the TV show “Miley Jab Hum Tum”, starring Sanaya Irani, Arjun Bijlani, Mohit Sehgal and Rati Pandey.

Sending best wishes to Navina, Rati commented: “You are a strong woman I know. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

–IANS

Advtg.

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleIs Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa appeals to legalize CBD oil in India?
Next articleBombay HC reserves order as Rhea, Showik bail arguments close

Related Articles

News

Aftab Shivdasani tests Covid negative, says 'illness is very treatable'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani has tested negative after briefly battling Covid-19. The actor took to his verified Twitter account on...
Read more
News

Shweta Tripathi: Thrill lies in process not medium for actors

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi feels waiting around for things to open up could be futile and thus artistes across all mediums...
Read more
Cricket

CSA postpone Mzansi Super League to 2021

IANS - 0
Johannesburg, Sep 29 (IANS) Cricket South Africa has announced that the 2020 edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) has been postponed to November-December...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

'Miley Jab Hum Tum' actress Navina Bole tests Covid positive 1

Vivek Agnihotri pays tribute to dying arts of India in new...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri will showcase dying arts of India, like folk theatre and qawwali in his upcoming film, The...
'Miley Jab Hum Tum' actress Navina Bole tests Covid positive 2

Actor Akshat Utkarsh found dead in his Andheri residence

'Miley Jab Hum Tum' actress Navina Bole tests Covid positive 2

When Jennifer Aniston considered quitting

'Miley Jab Hum Tum' actress Navina Bole tests Covid positive 2

Shekhar Kapur is President of FTII Society, Chairman of its governing...

'Miley Jab Hum Tum' actress Navina Bole tests Covid positive 2

Chandan Roy Sanyal: 'Rules Of The Game' intensified the thrill of...

'Miley Jab Hum Tum' actress Navina Bole tests Covid positive 2

Shekhar Kapur is President of FTII Society, Chairman of its governing...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks