Milind Soman, Ankita Knowar share posts to mark 3rd anniversary

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Model-actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Milind shared pictures with his wife. He wrote: “Happy 3rd anniversary @ankita_earthy, miss you every moment you crazy thing #love.”

Ankita penned a note on Instagram: “Everyday is an adventure, a new anniversary of something and another valentines day with you. 3 years since we had our magical wedding in that little forest in Spain, barefoot, in front of a waterfall. Being with you is like experiencing magic, firsthand! You’re the water to my earth. Shaping me, nurturing me, growing with me. I’m grateful for this bond we share, every single living minute. Always and forever #ultreia #foreverlove #forbetterorforworse #insicknessandinhealth.”

Milind and Ankita had tied the knot in Spain in July, 2018.

