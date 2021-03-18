ADVERTISEMENT
Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar star in PETA India vegan fashion lookbook

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar feature in a new vegan fashion lookbook, showcasing 8 stylish outfits

By Glamsham Bureau
Model-actor Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar feature in a new vegan fashion lookbook, showcasing eight stylish outfits created without fur, leather, wool, exotic skins, cashmere, mohair, or silk.

The lookbook will be unveiled at the ongoing FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

“Every time we wear vegan, we are choosing to be kind. I’ve teamed up with my friends at PETA India to showcase at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week some of the many luxurious vegan, eco-friendly materials available these days,” Milind said.

Ankita added, “PETA India’s vegan fashion lookbook is about showing how easy it is to look killer without killing animals.”

Vegan fashion from labels such as Proyog, Daisy Days, Urvashi Kaur, Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika, The Frou Frou Studio, Azga, Equiivalence, Kunal Anil Tanna, Ethik, Mati, Strey, No Nasties, A Big Indian Story, Paaduks, Countrymade, Jenjum Gadi, and Outhouse highlight date night, office wear, leisure life, and athleisure looks.

