Advtg.
Bollywood News

Milind Soman celebrates turning 55 in birthday suit; Ankita Konwar pens a lovely message

When it comes to celebrating his birthday, Milind Soman sure believes in doing it with some originality, and in birthday suit! At 55, the model-actor and fitness enthusiast celebrated his birthday on Wednesday by running nude on a beach in Goa.

By Glamsham Editorial
Milind Soman celebrates turning 55 in birthday suit; Ankita Konwar pens a lovely message
Milind Soman celebrates turning 55 in birthday suit; Ankita Konwar pens a lovely message
Advtg.

When it comes to celebrating his birthday, Milind Soman sure believes in doing it with some originality, and in birthday suit! At 55, the model-actor and fitness enthusiast celebrated his birthday on Wednesday by running nude on a beach in Goa. 

“Happy birthday to me ! #55,” he wrote while sharing the picture on Instagram and Twitter, and gave photo credit to his wife Ankita Konwar. 

Ankita also showered some love as she shared a birthday message for her husband. 

“Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day. Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run #happybirthday #birthdayboy #love #55 #foreverlove #celebration #runnersofinstagram #goa,” she wrote on Instagram. 

Advtg.

This is not the first time Milind Soman has bared it all for the camera. He created quite the frenzy way back in the early 1990s when he posed nude along with former Miss India Madhu Sapre for an advertisement. 

On the work front, Milind was last seen in the web series “Four More Shots Please!” as Dr Aamir Warsi. The popular web series is set for a third season, with actress Tannishtha Chatterjee on board to direct all episodes of the season. However, it is still unclear if Milind will be seen in the upcoming third season. –IANSsug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleFIR against unknown persons following Poonam Pandey 'photoshoot'
Next articleVidya Malavade on going back to college in ‘Mismatched’

Related Articles

News

Milind Soman's mom pulls off 15 push-ups in saree at the age of 81

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Milind Somans mother is 81, but you would do a double take on that fact seeing her fitness level and stamina.
Read more
Latest News

Milind Soman works out with muskmelon as weight

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Milind Soman keeps setting fitness goals for netizens with his workout videos on social media
Read more
Latest News

#BoycottChineseProducts: Bollywood joins the online campaign

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Several Bollywood personalities including Arshad Warsi, Milind Soman and Ranvir Shorey have joined the ongoing "Boycott China" campaign on social media.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Domestic cricketer in Pakistan tests positive for Covid-19

IANS - 0
Karachi, Nov 4 (IANS) A domestic cricketer in Pakistan, taking part in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.According to a...
Asim Riaz flaunting his cool leather jacket and enjoying his Dubai work vacation

Asim Riaz flaunting his cool leather jacket and enjoying his Dubai...

US election 2020: Lizzo bares it all in optimistic election day message

US election 2020: Lizzo bares it all in optimistic election day...

Milind Soman celebrates turning 55 in birthday suit; Ankita Konwar pens a lovely message 1

Warner 1st to score over 500 runs in 6 consecutive IPL...

Pooja Banerjee keeps a Karwa Chauth fast while shooting for Kumkum Bhagya

Pooja Banerjee keeps a Karwa Chauth fast while shooting for Kumkum...

Milind Soman celebrates turning 55 in birthday suit; Ankita Konwar pens a lovely message 2

Vidya Malavade on going back to college in ‘Mismatched’

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks