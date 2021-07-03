Milind Soman's b'day wishes for mom: 'Celebrating 82 years healthy, fit and happy'

Adv.

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Fitness icon Milind Soman took to social media to wish his mother Usha Soman on her 82nd birthday on Saturday.

“Happy birthday Aai!! Small midnight birthday party with a jaggery cheesecake, celebrating 82 years healthy, fit and happy. It’s been a long time, almost 8 months since our trek together to Sandakphu and Phalut in December2020, need to plan the next so we can celebrate properly! #happybirthday” wrote Milind on his Instagram page.

Milind posted his note with a picture featuring him and his wife Ankita Konwar with Usha, as his mother prepares to cut the birthday cake.

Birthday wishes started pouring in for the fitness icon. Actress Bipasha Basu wrote “Happy Birthday to Aunty”

Stylist and Bollywood costume designer Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote “Happy Birthday” with a heart emoji.

On her 81st birthday, Milind had posted a video clip of his mother doing 15 push-ups in a saree on social media.

At 82, Usha Soman holds the record of being the oldest woman to do the Sandakphu Phalut trek. Milind’s love for fitness comes from his mother, as he calls her a “fitness addict”.

–IANS

eka/vnc