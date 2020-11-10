Advtg.
Milind Soman's new pic reminds netizens of Akshay Kumar

By Glamsham Editorial
Milind Soman's new pic reminds netizens of Akshay Kumar
Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Model-actor Milind Soman is back in news, this time for his new look that reminded netizens of Akshay Kumar.

In the new photo, his face is covered with vermillion and he sports a nose pin and kohled eyes.

“Spent the last few days in Karjat near Mumbai, now off to Chennai 🙂 I know its not Holi but when you have the opportunity to act, you don’t question time and space,” he captioned the photo on Twitter.

Soon, fans were comparing his look to one that Akshay sports in the new film “Laxmii”.

One wrote: “Are you inspired by Laxmi Bomb?”

Another asked: “Are you playing a role in Laxmi?”

Another commented: “Seems like you are promoting Laxmi.”

Some were just impresses with the look. One wrote: “Woah!!!! That’s some serious fire there.”

This comes days after the South Goa district police booked Milind for obscenity, after a nude photograph of the former supermodel taken while running on a Goa beach went viral.

–IANS

nn/vnc

