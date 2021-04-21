Mimoh Chakraborty feels social media is 'more of a distraction'

Adv.

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actor Mimoh Chakraborty prefers not jumping onto the social media bandwagon since it brings negativity and acts as distraction.

“I think it’s more of a distraction. I agree that it opens up avenues and one could make lucrative money but I would rather not be on my phone, and enjoy each moment. We are hooked to social media and the phone. I get to live the present in a way. A lot of trolling and negativity shuts down automatically,” Mimoh tells IANS.

The actor is aware that being active on social media can be beneficial, too, but he wants to put all his energy into his work.

“I have nothing against it. Some of the stars have made a huge impact with it as well. I might take to it tomorrow if I feel it could bring about a change in something I believe in. But for now, the focus is solely on acting and giving time to the craft, ” says Mimoh, who will soon be seen in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer “Jogira Sara Rara”.

