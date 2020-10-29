Mindy Kaling set for ‘Good In Bed’

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Oct 29 (IANS) Actress Mindy Kaling will star in and produce Good In Bed, a feature film adaptation of the Jennifer Weiner novel.

Liz Sarnoff will write the script adapting the novel, which has sold over 11 million copies across 36 countries. The project is intended to be an original movie, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The semi-autobiographical story is about an up-and-coming journalist in Philadelphia who deals with shaky self-esteem. She is a “fresh-out-of-the-closet mom, had an absent father and the guy who broke her heart”. The story is about how she finds true love and learns to accept herself, and her life with its imperfection, with the help of her movie star best friend.

The project is being developed for HBO Max.

Meanwhile, Kaling is also the co-creator and executive producer of comedy “Never Have I Ever”, which has been renewed for a second season. She is also writing and executive producing “Sex Lives Of College Girls”. She is also writing an untitled wedding comedy, which stars Priyanka Chopra.

“Priyanka is so smart. It’s been wonderful working with her. I just finished the script. The movie takes place in New York and India. She and I have such a funny dynamic in it, I can’t wait to make it,” Kaling told IANS in the past while talking about the project.

–IANS

sug/vnc