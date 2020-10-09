Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Mindy Kaling welcomes her second child

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Oct 9 (IANS) Actress Mindy Kaling has given birth to her second child, a baby boy.

Kaling made the announcement during an episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, reports people.com.

“I’m telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” Kaling told the host.

Advtg.

Colbert said: “No one even knew you were pregnant!”

To this, the actress replied: “I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people.”

After Colbert asked what her son’s name is, Kaling revealed: “His name is Spencer”.

Advtg.

Kaling has a old daughter named Katherine, who is two and a half years old.

She has chosen not to reveal the identity of her newborn’s father.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAkshay replies to Taapsee's disappointment on 'Laxmmi Bomb' not opening in theatres
Next articleDilip Kumar-Saira Banu won't celebrate wedding anniversary on Oct 11

Related Articles

News

Mindy Kaling counts on Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Indian origin American actress Mindy Kaling counts Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor as Indian stars she would love to work with.
Read more
Latest News

Mindy Kaling: It's been wonderful working with Priyanka Chopra

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mindy Kaling cannot stop gushing about Priyanka Chopra, with whom she is collaborating on for an upcoming wedding comedy
Read more
Latest News

Mindy Kaling's 'Never Have I Ever' renewed for second season

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mindy Kalings coming-of-age comedy series "Never Have I Ever", about an Indian teenager growing up in the US, will be getting a second season.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks