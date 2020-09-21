Home Bollywood News

Mindy Kaling counts on Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor

By Glamsham Editorial

Indian origin American actress Mindy Kaling counts Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor as Indian stars she would love to work with.

“I would love to work with Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone. They’re both so talented,” Mindy told IANS, when asked about her dream project and if she is willing to work in a Bollywood film.

At the moment, Mindy is working with Priyanka Chopra. The two actresses collaborate on an upcoming wedding comedy.

“Priyanka is so smart. It’s been wonderful working with her,” Kaling said.

About their project, she added: “I just finished the script. The movie takes place in New York and India. She and I have such a funny dynamic in it, I can’t wait to make it.”

The film is based around a big fat Indian wedding and is likely to narrate a tale of culture clash.

Mindy’s last project “Never Have I Ever” was a hit. The coming-of-age comedy web series is about an Indian teenager growing up in the US. It has been renewed for a second season. –IANS/sug/vnc/pgh

