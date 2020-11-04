Advtg.
Bollywood News

Mira Rajput's Karwa Chauth confession to Shahid: Love you but also love food

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) It seems like Mira Rajput Kapoor skipped fasting for her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram Story, Mira posted a hilarious Karwa Chauth wish for Shahid, saying she loves him but she also loves food.

“Baby, I love you but I also love food. To our forever threesome. Happy Karwa Chauth, Shahid Kapoor. Will try again next year and I wish you good health and happiness always. Muah,” she captioned the post.

Advtg.

A few days ago, Shahid posted a blurred image and captioned it: “#imissyou.”

To this, Mira had replied: “Aren’t you glad I didn’t put up the #imissyoutoo post.”

Shahid got hitched to Mira in 2015. The two are proud parents to two kids, Misha and Zain.

Advtg.

–IANS

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleKris Jenner raves about Rob Kardashian's parenting skills
Next articleVelocity win toss, choose to bowl against Supernovas
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Mira Rajput's Karwa Chauth confession to Shahid: Love you but also love food 1

Emirates board began IPL preparations in May: ECB secy (IANS Interview)

IANS - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) began preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) as early as...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Delhi face reigning champs Mumbai (Preview IPL Qualifier 1)

Mira Rajput's Karwa Chauth confession to Shahid: Love you but also love food 2

Velocity win toss, choose to bowl against Supernovas

Mira Rajput's Karwa Chauth confession to Shahid: Love you but also love food 3

Mira Rajput's Karwa Chauth confession to Shahid: Love you but also...

Mira Rajput's Karwa Chauth confession to Shahid: Love you but also love food 3

Kris Jenner raves about Rob Kardashian's parenting skills

Mira Rajput's Karwa Chauth confession to Shahid: Love you but also love food 3

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of Miss World win and film...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks